Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives in Deoria

In a tragic incident, two men riding a motorcycle were killed after being struck by an unidentified vehicle in the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, as reported by local authorities on Saturday.

Police stated that the accident transpired near Pahana on Rudrapur road within the Gauri Bazar police station's jurisdiction at approximately 10 pm on Friday.

The victims have been identified as Vinay, 25, and Ramayan, 42. Their bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)