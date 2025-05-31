Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives in Deoria
Two individuals lost their lives in a motorcycle accident after being struck by an unknown vehicle in Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred near Pahana on Rudrapur road. The deceased have been identified as Vinay, aged 25, and Ramayan, aged 42, with the bodies sent for post-mortem.
In a tragic incident, two men riding a motorcycle were killed after being struck by an unidentified vehicle in the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, as reported by local authorities on Saturday.
Police stated that the accident transpired near Pahana on Rudrapur road within the Gauri Bazar police station's jurisdiction at approximately 10 pm on Friday.
The victims have been identified as Vinay, 25, and Ramayan, 42. Their bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine further details.
