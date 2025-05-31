Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Strategic Ukrainian Villages

Russian troops have reportedly captured two villages in eastern Ukraine—Novopil in the Donetsk region and Vodolagy in the Sumy region. The report came from the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti citing the Defence Ministry. Reuters has not independently confirmed these developments.

Updated: 31-05-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a new development on the Eastern European front, Russian forces have reportedly taken control of two critical villages in the battle-scarred regions of eastern Ukraine. According to RIA Novosti, Moscow's state news agency, the settlements of Novopil in Donetsk and Vodolagy in Sumy have fallen under Russian control.

This information was shared by the Russian Defence Ministry, marking a significant moment in the ongoing conflict. However, due diligence remains crucial as the international news agency Reuters has not yet verified these claims independently.

The situation continues to evolve as global eyes remain fixed on this high-stakes theatre of geopolitical tension, where the ramifications of each small village's fate could have wide-ranging consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

