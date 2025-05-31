Left Menu

Guardian of Unity: The Constitution's Role in India's Resilience

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasized the Constitution's pivotal role in keeping India united during crises. Speaking at the Allahabad High Court, he credited the Constitution for the country's development and highlighted significant legal milestones that have shaped social and economic equality throughout India's independent history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai recently underscored the importance of the Indian Constitution in maintaining national unity during challenging times. Speaking at the inauguration of advocate chambers and a multi-level parking facility at the Allahabad High Court, Justice Gavai reflected on the Constitution's remarkable role throughout the nation's tumultuous history.

The Constitution, described by Justice Gavai as neither wholly federal nor unitary, has been a cornerstone of India's post-independence development, fostering stability and growth. He noted that while neighboring countries grapple with challenges, India has forged ahead, attributing this resilience to the constitutional framework established by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly.

Addressing ongoing legal evolution, Justice Gavai cited landmark decisions that have balanced Directive Principles with Fundamental Rights. He highlighted the 1973 ruling empowering parliament to amend the Constitution, a testament to its endurance. Further stressing collaboration, he praised the Allahabad High Court's recent initiative, symbolizing the cooperative spirit essential for judicial progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

