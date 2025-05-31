Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Advocates for Justice: Inaugurates New Advocates Chambers at Allahabad High Court

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the significance of the rule of law and the importance of litigants in a recent event at Allahabad High Court. He inaugurated advocate chambers and a parking building, highlighting government efforts to enhance judicial infrastructure and support advocates in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 31-05-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 16:34 IST
Yogi Adityanath Advocates for Justice: Inaugurates New Advocates Chambers at Allahabad High Court
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  Country:
  India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the rule of law and the importance of litigants in the justice system during a ceremony at Allahabad High Court. He addressed a gathering marking the inauguration of advocate chambers and a parking facility worth Rs 680 crore.

Highlighting the government's commitment to improving judicial infrastructure, Adityanath recalled the Prime Minister's focus on the rule of law as the cornerstone of good governance. He acknowledged the difficult conditions under which advocates work and praised their dedication to justice. Adityanath also marked the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar.

Adityanath promised further support for advocates, including increased Advocate Fund amounts and a new corpus fund. He urged the judiciary and executive to collaborate in building a more effective justice delivery system. Notable attendees included Chief Justice of India and other prominent judicial and political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

