India Accuses Pakistan of Treaty Breach Amid Glacier Conference Tensions

India has firmly dismissed Pakistan's allegations of treaty violations, attributing the breaches to Pakistan's own cross-border terrorism activities. At the UN conference on glaciers in Dushanbe, India's Minister of State for Environment, Kirti Vardhan Singh, reiterated the call for Pakistan to stop interfering with the treaty's implementation.

The minister highlighted the evolution of global circumstances since the Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960, pointing to technological, demographic, and climate-related changes that necessitate a reassessment of the treaty's terms. Singh emphasized the importance of upholding the treaty in the spirit of goodwill and friendship, as originally intended.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, accused India of unilaterally suspending the treaty following a recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The suspension, part of broader punitive measures, sparks diplomatic tensions as the international community watches closely amid the ongoing UN conference.

