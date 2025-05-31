Controversy Unfolds as Former Teacher's Deportation Raises Questions in Assam

In a dramatic turn of events, Khairul Islam, a former school teacher from Assam's Morigaon district, has returned home following his detention by police on charges of being a foreigner. His sudden disappearance raised concerns as family members had no information about his whereabouts.

Khairul and eight others were picked up by police, sparking a wave of allegations from his family, including claims they spotted him in a video being allegedly deported to Bangladesh. His health was checked upon return, confirming he was physically fit, officials stated but withheld further details.

Amidst a backdrop of ongoing legal battles, Islam's wife asserted his law-abiding nature and former role as an educator. The Assam Chief Minister has emphasized the need for streamlined processes to identify foreigners, with legal recourse available for those contesting Tribunal decisions.