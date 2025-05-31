Iran's Secret Nuclear Activities Exposed

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has uncovered secret nuclear activities in Iran, carried out with undeclared material across three locations, according to a confidential report obtained by Reuters. The findings could lead to the U.S., Britain, France, and Germany pushing for Iran's non-compliance with non-proliferation commitments.

The report details how the activities, some dating back decades, align with undeclared nuclear weapons-related programs carried out until the early 2000s. The IAEA continues to seek explanations for uranium traces found at two of the sites, indicating a structured, secret nuclear program.

The findings come as the country's uranium enrichment to near weapons-grade levels raises further concerns. Israeli and Western leaders call for immediate action, while potential resolutions at upcoming IAEA meetings may aggravate diplomatic tensions and impact ongoing discussions with the United States.

