Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu's Welfare Drive: Transforming Lives with Comprehensive Schemes

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasizes committed efforts in welfare, with a focus on pensions, solar schemes, teacher recruitment, and various financial aid programs. Addressing socio-economic issues, Naidu aims to boost farmers' income and supports population growth to balance workforce demographics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:11 IST
Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his government's dedication towards enhancing the welfare of the underprivileged. Addressing residents at a village meeting, Naidu revealed that the administration, under NDA leadership, provides pensions to over 64 lakh individuals, a move unparalleled in scope and ambition. The government has allocated Rs 34,000 crore for these pensions.

Naidu highlighted the state's innovative welfare programs, like the Deepam-2 scheme, benefiting families with freely available cooking gas. He encouraged SC, ST, and BC communities to harness solar power initiatives that offer complete or significant subsidies, aiming to boost energy sustainability while providing financial relief.

Furthermore, with plans to recruit 16,000 teachers and a stringent approach against drug abuse, Naidu stressed ongoing support for farmers through 'Annadata Sukhibhava'. Echoing concerns over regional population decline, he urged families to consider growth in numbers. Naidu's roadmap includes free bus travel for women and enhancing local farming practices in regions like Konaseema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

