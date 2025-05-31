US Domestic Affairs Update: Key Developments Across the Nation

In a significant development, a U.S. appeals court on Friday reinstated the bribery conviction of a former University of Southern California water polo coach involved in the nation's notorious college admissions scandal. Jovan Vavic's earlier acquittal was overturned, as the court upheld the 2022 jury's verdict of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.

President Donald Trump announced an increase in tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, raising them to 50% from 25%. This decision, revealed during a rally in Pennsylvania, accentuates Trump's ongoing trade war intentions and underscores his commitment to secure the American steel industry further.

Meanwhile, the U.S. consumer spending showed only a marginal increase in April, with many households choosing to save amidst economic uncertainties. The Commerce Department's recent report highlights the economic struggles in rebounding from previous quarterly contractions.