Left Menu

US Domestic Affairs Update: Key Developments Across the Nation

A U.S. appeals court reinstated a college admissions scandal conviction, while President Trump announced plans to increase steel and aluminum tariffs. In addition, Patricia Krenwinkel might be paroled after decades behind bars. Other notable developments include Newark Airport's runway reopening and heightened visa scrutiny for Harvard applicants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:29 IST
US Domestic Affairs Update: Key Developments Across the Nation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, a U.S. appeals court on Friday reinstated the bribery conviction of a former University of Southern California water polo coach involved in the nation's notorious college admissions scandal. Jovan Vavic's earlier acquittal was overturned, as the court upheld the 2022 jury's verdict of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.

President Donald Trump announced an increase in tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, raising them to 50% from 25%. This decision, revealed during a rally in Pennsylvania, accentuates Trump's ongoing trade war intentions and underscores his commitment to secure the American steel industry further.

Meanwhile, the U.S. consumer spending showed only a marginal increase in April, with many households choosing to save amidst economic uncertainties. The Commerce Department's recent report highlights the economic struggles in rebounding from previous quarterly contractions.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025