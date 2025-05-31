Explosion Rocks Delhi's Sunder Nagri: CNG Cylinder Causes Chaos

An explosion triggered by a CNG cylinder disrupted the Sunder Nagri area of northeast Delhi, leaving four individuals injured, including three young siblings. The volatile incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday within a storage-and-repair unit, causing widespread concern.

The force of the blast was so severe that it ruptured the godown's iron gate, scattering debris that injured children aged four, seven, and nine who were playing nearby. A 25-year-old worker named Arshad, present inside the facility, also suffered injuries, according to a senior police official.

Victims were promptly transported to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where they are receiving medical care. Law enforcement has initiated legal proceedings against the godown's owner and forensics are investigating the incident to determine any breaches of safety protocols.

