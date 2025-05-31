Left Menu

Explosion Rocks Delhi's Sunder Nagri: CNG Cylinder Causes Chaos

A CNG cylinder exploded in a storage-and-repair unit in Delhi's Sunder Nagri, injuring four people, including three children. The intense blast damaged the godown and nearby properties. The injured are stable and under treatment. An investigation is underway to ensure safety compliance at the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion triggered by a CNG cylinder disrupted the Sunder Nagri area of northeast Delhi, leaving four individuals injured, including three young siblings. The volatile incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday within a storage-and-repair unit, causing widespread concern.

The force of the blast was so severe that it ruptured the godown's iron gate, scattering debris that injured children aged four, seven, and nine who were playing nearby. A 25-year-old worker named Arshad, present inside the facility, also suffered injuries, according to a senior police official.

Victims were promptly transported to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where they are receiving medical care. Law enforcement has initiated legal proceedings against the godown's owner and forensics are investigating the incident to determine any breaches of safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

