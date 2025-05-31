Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates 30-Bed ESIC Hospital in Kala Amb, Himachal

In a transformative development aimed at improving healthcare access for India’s workforce, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated a new 30-bedded Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh today. This modern hospital, built at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore, is designed for future expansion to 100 beds, further solidifying the government’s resolve to deliver quality healthcare to insured workers and their families under the ESI scheme.

Serving Over 1 Lakh Beneficiaries

Situated in the Sirmaur district, the hospital is poised to benefit more than 1 lakh beneficiaries, including those from nearby districts. With departments in General Medicine, Surgery, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, and Dental, the hospital is equipped with advanced infrastructure such as a modular operation theatre, central sterilization system (CSSD), and medical gas pipeline system. It will offer comprehensive Outpatient (OPD) and Inpatient (IPD) services, significantly enhancing medical access in the region.

Dignity of Labour Honoured

In a moving tribute to the hands that built the institution, Dr. Mandaviya felicitated the construction workers, symbolically recognizing their contribution. Calling the hospital a “shrine that honours our Shram Shakti”, he underscored the essential role of India’s labour force in nation-building.

“This hospital is not just a walled structure—it is a shrine that honours our Shram Shakti, the strength of our nation. Recognizing and uplifting this strength is essential to moving our country forward,” said Dr. Mandaviya.

Medical Colleges and Educational Reservations Announced

At the event, Dr. Mandaviya also announced a visionary step to expand medical education across the country. The government will establish medical colleges in all ESIC hospitals with 200 or more beds. In a move that aligns with inclusive growth, 40% of seats in these institutions will be reserved for children of Insured Persons, paving the way for educational upliftment of workers' families.

Healthcare Without Economic Discrimination

Emphasizing the universal healthcare philosophy behind the ESIC system, the Minister reaffirmed that cost will never be a barrier to care. He shared a touching example of how a ₹2 crore life-saving medicine was approved for the son of a poor insured worker without delay.

“Poverty should never be a barrier to life-saving care,” he asserted. “Every life is equally valuable, whether the treatment costs ₹1 or ₹1 crore.”

Government’s Labour-Centric Vision

Dr. Mandaviya credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the first leader to truly honour the dignity of India’s labour force. He noted that under PM Modi’s leadership, ESIC is expanding nationwide, bringing specialized services and dignity to workers long overlooked in public policy.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands poverty like no other. That is why we are witnessing real recognition and empowerment of the poor and of our workers,” he added.

Mission Mode for ESIC Recruitment

To ensure the seamless functioning of healthcare services, Dr. Mandaviya assured the audience that recruitment processes will be completed in mission mode, and all vacant positions in ESIC hospitals will be filled promptly. The initiative aims to provide timely and comprehensive care to the workforce, fulfilling the vision of a healthy citizenry and, ultimately, a healthy nation.

A Milestone for Himachal and India’s Workforce

The inauguration of the ESIC Hospital at Kala Amb stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to inclusive healthcare, decentralization of medical services, and worker welfare. It marks a new chapter in the integration of social security and health infrastructure, tailored to meet the evolving needs of India's labour force.

This state-of-the-art facility also symbolizes a broader shift toward worker-first policy frameworks that place well-being at the core of national development strategies.