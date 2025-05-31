Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Legal Facilities at Allahabad High Court

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated new advocate chambers and parking building at Allahabad High Court, emphasizing rule of law and support for litigants. The event marked several milestones including infrastructure improvements, increased Advocate Fund, and future judicial service consolidation. It highlighted commitments to enhancing legal system facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:53 IST
On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the significance of the rule of law by equating the importance of litigants to the bar and bench during the inauguration of new advocate chambers and a parking facility at Allahabad High Court.

The event, which had Chief Justice of India, Justice Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai in attendance, celebrated advancements in legal infrastructure, including upgraded facilities for advocates and upcoming judicial service consolidation. Adityanath praised this step as essential for good governance.

Acknowledging challenges faced by advocates, the chief minister announced an increase in the Advocate Fund and emphasized the creation of a corpus fund for emergencies. He urged the usage of constructed spaces to bolster the judicial system, reflecting the dedication of state and central governments.

