Uttar Pradesh CM Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Legal Facilities at Allahabad High Court

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the significance of the rule of law by equating the importance of litigants to the bar and bench during the inauguration of new advocate chambers and a parking facility at Allahabad High Court.

The event, which had Chief Justice of India, Justice Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai in attendance, celebrated advancements in legal infrastructure, including upgraded facilities for advocates and upcoming judicial service consolidation. Adityanath praised this step as essential for good governance.

Acknowledging challenges faced by advocates, the chief minister announced an increase in the Advocate Fund and emphasized the creation of a corpus fund for emergencies. He urged the usage of constructed spaces to bolster the judicial system, reflecting the dedication of state and central governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)