Justice Served in Tragic 2018 Case: Life Sentence for Offender

A local court sentenced Sita Sharan to life imprisonment for raping and murdering a 14-year-old girl in 2018. The court imposed a fine of Rs 35,000, which will be given to the victim's family. Co-accused Guddan was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A local court delivered justice in a tragic 2018 case by sentencing Sita Sharan to rigorous life imprisonment for raping and murdering a 14-year-old girl, according to officials. Special Judge POCSO Act, Ashok Kumar Srivastava, presided over the case and also levied a Rs 35,000 fine on Sharan.

While Sita Sharan was convicted, the co-accused, Guddan, was acquitted due to lack of evidence, said Additional District Government Counsel (Criminal), Shashank Khare. The complaint was initially filed on April 30, 2018, at Kokhraj police station after the young girl went missing and was discovered deceased in a canal.

The incident led to charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The fine collected from the convicted will be handed over to the victim's legal heir as compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

