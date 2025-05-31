Left Menu

Tragedy in Jharkhand: Unveiling Dual Suicides

A former Maoist named Chota Shyamlal Dehri was found dead in Hazaribag Open Jail, reportedly due to suicide. His death coincided with another suicide incident involving a petrol pump manager, highlighting potential personal struggles linked to each tragedy. Both incidents have prompted police investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:58 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand with the discovery of a deceased former Maoist, Chota Shyamlal Dehri, within Hazaribag Open Jail, officials reported on Saturday. The 30-year-old's body was discovered hanging in his cell after being reported missing during a routine morning headcount, police sources confirmed.

The jail administration contacted law enforcement after medical personnel pronounced Dehri dead. Jitendra Kumar, the Superintendent of Hazaribag Central Jail, indicated that Dehri had surrendered in Dumka in 2020 before being relocated to the open jail. Dehri faced eight criminal charges at the time of his death.

In a separate incident, the manager of a petrol pump was found dead under similar circumstances in his office near NH-2 in Dhanua. Initial investigations by police suggest a family dispute might have led to the suspected suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

