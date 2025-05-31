Tragedy in Jharkhand: Unveiling Dual Suicides

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand with the discovery of a deceased former Maoist, Chota Shyamlal Dehri, within Hazaribag Open Jail, officials reported on Saturday. The 30-year-old's body was discovered hanging in his cell after being reported missing during a routine morning headcount, police sources confirmed.

The jail administration contacted law enforcement after medical personnel pronounced Dehri dead. Jitendra Kumar, the Superintendent of Hazaribag Central Jail, indicated that Dehri had surrendered in Dumka in 2020 before being relocated to the open jail. Dehri faced eight criminal charges at the time of his death.

In a separate incident, the manager of a petrol pump was found dead under similar circumstances in his office near NH-2 in Dhanua. Initial investigations by police suggest a family dispute might have led to the suspected suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)