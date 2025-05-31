Left Menu

Israeli Military Confirms Death of Hamas Gaza Chief

The Israeli military confirmed the killing of Hamas' Gaza chief, Mohammad Sinwar, on May 13. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Sinwar was targeted in a hospital strike. Hamas has not commented on the death of Sinwar, who was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar.

The Israeli military has confirmed that Mohammad Sinwar, Hamas' Gaza chief, was killed on May 13. This confirmation follows an earlier statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who reported the death earlier in the week.

Sinwar was reportedly targeted in an Israeli strike on a hospital in southern Gaza. This strategic operation highlights the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, with high-profile targets being pursued by the Israeli military.

Though Hamas has not officially commented on the death, Sinwar was notably the younger sibling of Yahya Sinwar, the enigmatic leader and architect behind the October 2023 attack on Israel. The situation continues to evolve as tensions in the region remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

