Left Menu

Leadership Shuffles: The Politics Behind Uttar Pradesh's New Police Chief

Akhilesh Yadav raises concerns over Rajeev Krishna's appointment as Uttar Pradesh's new police chief. He questions Krishna's ability to remain impartial amidst political pressures and criticizes the dissonance between state and central leadership, highlighting the potential consequences on law and order in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-06-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 09:19 IST
Leadership Shuffles: The Politics Behind Uttar Pradesh's New Police Chief
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, expressed apprehensions on Saturday regarding the leadership in Uttar Pradesh following the appointment of Rajeev Krishna as the state's new director general of police (DGP).

Krishna, a 1991-batch IPS officer, succeeds Prashant Kumar, who retired on the same day. Yadav claimed that the state has yet another acting DGP, indicating concerns about political loyalty over constitutional adherence.

Questioning the central and state leadership discord, Yadav asked why Uttar Pradesh should endure the consequences of such conflicts, especially in matters of law and order.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025