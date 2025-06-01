Leadership Shuffles: The Politics Behind Uttar Pradesh's New Police Chief

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, expressed apprehensions on Saturday regarding the leadership in Uttar Pradesh following the appointment of Rajeev Krishna as the state's new director general of police (DGP).

Krishna, a 1991-batch IPS officer, succeeds Prashant Kumar, who retired on the same day. Yadav claimed that the state has yet another acting DGP, indicating concerns about political loyalty over constitutional adherence.

Questioning the central and state leadership discord, Yadav asked why Uttar Pradesh should endure the consequences of such conflicts, especially in matters of law and order.