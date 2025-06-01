Father and Son Sentenced to Life for Honour Killing

A local court has handed down life sentences to a man and his son for their involvement in an honour killing that shook the community. The Special Judge overseeing SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act cases, Sanjay Mishra, delivered the verdict on Saturday.

The court found Virendra Giri, 62, and his son Munna alias Yaswant Giri, 25, guilty of murder. They were ordered to pay a fine of Rs 60,000 each. The case centers around the murder of Suneel Sharma, who was in a romantic relationship with Virendra Giri's daughter.

The incident took place on September 24, 2023. Over the course of the trial, nine witnesses were called to testify, sealing the fate of the accused as they faced the full force of the law.

