Father and Son Sentenced to Life for Honour Killing

A man and his son have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the honour killing of Suneel Sharma. The special court imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on each convict. The murder occurred on September 24, 2023, and nine witnesses were examined during the trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 01-06-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 09:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has handed down life sentences to a man and his son for their involvement in an honour killing that shook the community. The Special Judge overseeing SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act cases, Sanjay Mishra, delivered the verdict on Saturday.

The court found Virendra Giri, 62, and his son Munna alias Yaswant Giri, 25, guilty of murder. They were ordered to pay a fine of Rs 60,000 each. The case centers around the murder of Suneel Sharma, who was in a romantic relationship with Virendra Giri's daughter.

The incident took place on September 24, 2023. Over the course of the trial, nine witnesses were called to testify, sealing the fate of the accused as they faced the full force of the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

