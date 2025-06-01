Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Aid Recipients In Gaza Face Deadly Outcome

At least 21 individuals lost their lives while receiving aid from an Israeli-supported foundation in the Gaza Strip. A nearby hospital, managed by the Red Cross, confirmed the casualties while treating 175 wounded individuals. An Associated Press reporter witnessed the chaotic scenes at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rafah | Updated: 01-06-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 10:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded in the Gaza Strip as at least 21 people were killed while receiving aid from an Israeli-backed foundation, according to reports from a nearby hospital.

The hospital, managed by the Red Cross, stated that 175 more individuals were wounded in the chaos.

An Associated Press reporter on the scene observed the desperate efforts to treat the injured, highlighting the severity of the situation.

