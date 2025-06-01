Left Menu

Amit Shah Unveils State-of-the-Art Forensic Lab in Rajarhat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a new Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Rajarhat, Kolkata. This facility aims to enhance the investigative process in complex cases across eastern and northeastern India. Shah highlighted that this development bolsters the criminal justice system, emphasizing recent criminal law reforms and future expansion plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 12:49 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the new Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Rajarhat, near Kolkata. This marks a significant step forward in utilizing forensic science to tackle complex cases in eastern and northeastern India, Shah stated.

During the opening, Shah emphasized the Center's dedication to creating a secure, transparent, and evidence-based criminal justice system. "We are constantly working to enhance our forensic and investigative capabilities," he remarked, reflecting on the infrastructure advancements.

He also mentioned recent legal reforms, citing a notable increase in timely chargesheets following the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Plans are in motion to establish seven additional CFSL locations across various states. His visit to West Bengal will continue with engagements with local BJP leaders.

