Amit Shah Unveils State-of-the-Art Forensic Lab in Rajarhat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the new Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Rajarhat, near Kolkata. This marks a significant step forward in utilizing forensic science to tackle complex cases in eastern and northeastern India, Shah stated.

During the opening, Shah emphasized the Center's dedication to creating a secure, transparent, and evidence-based criminal justice system. "We are constantly working to enhance our forensic and investigative capabilities," he remarked, reflecting on the infrastructure advancements.

He also mentioned recent legal reforms, citing a notable increase in timely chargesheets following the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Plans are in motion to establish seven additional CFSL locations across various states. His visit to West Bengal will continue with engagements with local BJP leaders.