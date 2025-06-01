Left Menu

Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Arunachal Pradesh: Key Changes Unveiled

The Arunachal Pradesh government has implemented a significant bureaucratic reshuffle involving 30 officials across various departments. Notable changes include Ankur Garg's additional role in planning and investment and Vivek Pandey's new position with the APSSB. Several commissioners have been reassigned to align with the state's strategic goals.

The government of Arunachal Pradesh has announced a significant reshuffle within its bureaucracy, involving the transfer of 30 officials across different departments. The changes aim to align the state administration with its strategic priorities.

According to Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, Ankur Garg will retain his role in coordination and economics & statistics while also overseeing planning and investment. Vivek Pandey, formerly in charge of transport and urban development, has been assigned as the chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).

In other key appointments, Bidol Tayeng has taken over public health engineering & water supply, replacing P K Sain. Samuel Changkija shifts from Chief Conservator of Forests to agriculture secretary. Several other officials have been given new roles to bolster the administrative framework of the state.

