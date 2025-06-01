Bridges Exploded Amid Rising Tensions: Peace Talks in Jeopardy

In a dramatic escalation ahead of planned peace talks in Istanbul, two bridges in Russian regions adjacent to Ukraine were targeted in explosive attacks, leaving at least seven dead and 69 injured. Russian officials confirmed the blasts on Sunday, causing concern before the negotiations aimed at ending the three-year conflict in Ukraine.

The first explosion occurred in Bryansk, when a highway bridge over a railway was destroyed just as a passenger train carrying 388 passengers to Moscow passed beneath. Shortly after, a railway bridge in the nearby Kursk region was similarly blown up, scattering debris from a freight train across the highway. Russia's Investigative Committee has linked the incidents, explicitly stating they were deliberate acts.

As tensions rise, accusations fly between Russia and Ukraine, each denying targeting civilians. With the U.S. urging direct talks to cease the conflict, the actions threaten to overshadow diplomatic efforts. Meanwhile, both sides intensify their military activities, casting doubt on the success of the imminent negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)