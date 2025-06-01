Two bridge explosions in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions, adjacent to Ukraine, have resulted in seven fatalities and 69 injuries. The blasts coincided with efforts to initiate peace talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russian officials reported on Sunday.

The first explosion occurred on Saturday night as a Moscow-bound passenger train passed beneath a highway bridge in Bryansk. Hours later, a separate explosion in Kursk disrupted a railway bridge, sending debris across the roadway. Russian investigators classified the events as linked sabotage operations.

Russian politicians and media have accused Ukrainian special services of orchestrating the attacks to undermine negotiations. The incidents unfolded amid a backdrop of heated conflict, with neither side commenting immediately. This poses significant challenges for the forthcoming peace discussions in Istanbul.