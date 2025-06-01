Left Menu

Punjab Police Cracks Down on Babbar Khalsa Extortion Racket

The Punjab Police dismantled a terror and extortion module linked to Babbar Khalsa International, arresting two individuals. Masterminded by operative Jeevan Fauji, the group targeted people in Punjab's border districts. An incident involving a fired weapon at a furniture shop was part of their extortion activities.

The Punjab Police claim a significant victory against terror-linked crime with the dismantling of an extortion module associated with proscribed outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Two individuals, Karajpreet Singh and Gurlal Singh, were arrested in connection with these activities, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The operation was allegedly orchestrated by BKI member Jeevan Fauji, who was running an extortion racket in Punjab's border districts. The suspects were instructed by Fauji to fire at a furniture shop in Amritsar as part of their scheme, targeting individuals for ransom demands.

A subsequent police operation led to a confrontation in which accused Gurlal Singh was shot in the leg while he attempted to open fire on law enforcement. An FIR has been filed, and further investigations are ongoing, shedding light on the extent of the extortion activities planned by the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

