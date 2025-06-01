Drone Warfare: Ukraine Targets Russian Bombers in Siberia

In a bold escalation of hostilities, Ukraine launched a drone attack on Russian nuclear-capable long-range bombers stationed at a military base in Siberia. This marks the first such attack far from the battle lines, occurring over 4,300 km from the front, according to sources.

Unverified footage shared on social media purportedly shows Russian strategic bombers ablaze at the Belaya airbase near Irkutsk. While Reuters couldn't confirm the visuals, a Ukrainian intelligence official indicated that Ukraine's security agency orchestrated the drone strike targeting over 40 Russian aircraft, including Tu-95s and Tu-22s.

Igor Kobzev, the governor of Irkutsk, acknowledged a drone assault on a military unit but did not specify its strategic nature. The incident, reportedly involving drones launched from a vehicle, signals a significant intensification in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)