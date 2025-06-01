Sikkim to Host Annual Police Meet Starting 2026
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang urges police to combat drug abuse, emphasizing local intervention and community collaboration. Announcing the annual 'Sikkim Police Meet' from 2026, he applauds police dedication. The initiative aims to boost police morale, celebrate their efforts, and strengthen unity within the force.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has urged police officials across the Himalayan state to adopt stringent measures to combat the escalating issue of drug abuse.
Addressing a cultural program organized by Sikkim Police in Namchi district, Tamang emphasized the vital role that local police stations play in protecting communities and shielding youth from substance abuse.
The Chief Minister applauded the dedication of the Sikkim Police, announcing an annual 'Sikkim Police Meet' from 2026 to celebrate their tireless work and foster unity within the force.
