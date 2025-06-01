Tragic Incident: Arrest Made in Alleged Rape of Elderly Woman
A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 65-year-old woman in her home. The victim's son reported the incident, prompting police action. The accused, a neighbor, reportedly fled after the crime but was later apprehended. A medical examination of the victim is being conducted, and further investigation is ongoing.
A man was taken into custody after being accused of raping a 65-year-old woman in her residence. Police confirmed the arrest on Sunday.
The woman's son filed a complaint asserting that his mother was attacked on Friday morning by a man from the neighborhood. Despite her cries for help, the alleged assailant managed to escape.
Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan stated that after the complaint was filed, authorities registered a case and the victim underwent a medical examination. Investigations are continuing to gather more details.
