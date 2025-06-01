Widow's Fiery Plot: The Tragic Demise of a Landlord

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Ganjam district as a 57-year-old widow allegedly set her landlord on fire, intending to claim his property, police reported Sunday.

The landlord, identified as Harihar Sahu, suffered fatal burns after the accused, Sudeshna Jena, purportedly doused him with kerosene and ignited him while he slept. Authorities confirmed Jena had unrestricted access to the victim's room.

In a bid to cover her tracks, Jena allegedly discarded evidence and fabricated a story involving two strangers. However, Sahu's dying declaration hinted at foul play, leading his daughter to file an FIR, revealing their five-year acquaintance and resultant motive.

