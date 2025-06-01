Left Menu

Seventy-Four Arrested in Bandra Kurla Complex Hookah Parlor Raid

Police raided a hookah parlor in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, arresting seventy-four individuals, including customers. The raid was prompted by a tip-off about serving hookahs containing tobacco. Authorities confiscated 69 hookah pots and cash, charging the accused under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act before releasing them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:19 IST
A police operation in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex led to the arrest of seventy-four people during a raid on a hookah parlor in the early hours of Sunday.

The establishment, located in building number 11 at Motilal Nehru Nagar, was reportedly serving hookahs containing tobacco, leading to the crackdown.

Authorities seized 69 hookah pots and Rs 3990 in cash, and the individuals were charged under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, though they were later released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

