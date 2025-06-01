Left Menu

UK Boosts Defense Spending in Historic Post-Cold War Strategy Shift

The UK is set to witness its largest defense spending increase since the Cold War, signaling a firm stance against Russian aggression. New plans aim to boost spending to 2.5% of national income by 2027, with a potential rise to 3% by the next parliament session in early 2030s.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is poised to implement its most significant defense spending surge since the Cold War's conclusion, the British defense minister announced. This strategy aims to send a warning to Moscow and strengthen the nation's military prowess.

The Labour government plans to elevate defense expenditure to 2.5% of national income by 2027, marking a crucial transformation after years of military budget tightening. Further growth is anticipated, targeting 3% in the early 2030s, amid escalating threats and cyber attacks allegedly originating from Russia.

Responding to a strategic defense review, the UK intends to counter new global challenges, both militarily and in cyberspace. Parliament will review recommendations aimed at strengthening both the armed forces and the industry base as part of a broader commitment to global security.

