Businessman Arrested in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

The Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offence Wing (ACB/EOW) of Chhattisgarh Police has arrested businessman Vijay Bhatia in New Delhi over a suspected involvement in a liquor scam.

On Sunday, Bhatia was presented before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Raipur, which approved his one-day custody to the ACB/EOW.

Bhatia is alleged to have provided illegal benefits by obtaining a large-scale commission from foreign liquor manufacturing companies and suppliers, leading to significant revenue losses for the Chhattisgarh government, according to an ACB/EOW statement.

The businessman faces proceedings under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He is set to appear again before the special ACB/EOW court on Monday for an extension of custodial remand, an ACB/EOW lawyer stated.

ACB/EOW personnel also conducted raids at eight locations in Durg and Bhilai associated with Bhatia, his businesses, and associates. During these operations, crucial documents, investment-related materials, and digital devices were confiscated, the statement elaborated.

The investigation involves a thorough analysis of seized documents for any further legal actions. The Enforcement Directorate notes that the scam took place between 2019 and 2022, amid the tenure of the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the region.

The agency previously asserted that the Chhattisgarh liquor scam prompted considerable financial loss to the state while granting beneficiaries of the liquor syndicate over Rs 2,100 crore in illegal profits.

