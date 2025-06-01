Vessel Ventures: Freedom Flotilla's Humanitarian Mission to Gaza

A vessel from the International nonprofit Freedom Flotilla Coalition set sail from Catania, Italy, heading for Gaza with humanitarian aid. This comes after a failed attempt following a drone strike on another ship in the Mediterranean. The mission, involving volunteers like Greta Thunberg and Liam Cunningham, aims to deliver symbolic relief supplies.

Earlier, the group's vessel Conscience was attacked by drones near Maltese waters, with the Coalition blaming Israel, who has not commented. Thunberg stated the operation challenges the world's inaction toward Gaza's dire conditions, emphasizing that the struggle must persist in the face of potential dangers.

Despite continuing tensions between Israel and Hamas, limited aid deliveries have resumed, and a new U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation was recently initiated. However, international organizations criticize it, arguing it lacks neutrality and unduly displaces Palestinians.

