Tragic Crime: Minor Girl Blackmailed After Assault

A shocking crime has been reported from Kakati in Belagavi district, where a minor girl was purportedly gang-raped, and a video of the heinous act was used to blackmail her.

Police have apprehended five individuals, while efforts continue to capture one more suspect involved in this distressing incident.

The assault initially took place six months ago when the girl, now 15, was allegedly deceived by her boyfriend into going to a secluded hilly area, where the accused committed the crime and filmed it for blackmail.

(With inputs from agencies.)