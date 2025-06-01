Left Menu

Tragic Crime: Minor Girl Blackmailed After Assault

In Belagavi district, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped and blackmailed with a video of the assault. Five suspects are under arrest, and another is at large. The victim, now 15, was lured by her boyfriend to a remote area where the crime occurred six months ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 01-06-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 21:09 IST
Tragic Crime: Minor Girl Blackmailed After Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking crime has been reported from Kakati in Belagavi district, where a minor girl was purportedly gang-raped, and a video of the heinous act was used to blackmail her.

Police have apprehended five individuals, while efforts continue to capture one more suspect involved in this distressing incident.

The assault initially took place six months ago when the girl, now 15, was allegedly deceived by her boyfriend into going to a secluded hilly area, where the accused committed the crime and filmed it for blackmail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025