Journalist's Narrow Escape Amidst Gunfire

A journalist in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, was reportedly fired upon by unknown gunmen. Although the vehicle sustained bullet damage, the journalist, Danish Manzoor, escaped without injuries. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-06-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 21:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident, unknown gunmen reportedly attacked a journalist's vehicle in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, according to official reports.

The journalist, identified as Danish Manzoor, informed police of the attack, stating that he managed to evade harm.

Authorities have confirmed that two bullets struck Manzoor's vehicle, prompting an ongoing investigation to uncover further details about the perpetrators.

