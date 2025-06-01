Operation Ghost SIM: Key Arrest in Cybercrime Network
Assam Police arrested a key figure in an inter-state SIM card racket linked to cybercriminals, including Pakistani nationals. The arrest, part of 'Operation Ghost SIM,' was executed by the Special Task Force in Dhubri. Authorities recovered multiple IDs and digital devices.
- Country:
- India
In a major breakthrough, Assam Police have apprehended a prime suspect in an inter-state racket involved in supplying SIM cards to cybercriminals, including those from Pakistan. The operation is part of an ongoing campaign called 'Operation Ghost SIM,' aimed at dismantling the illicit network operating across state lines.
The arrest was executed by the Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday night in Dhubri, according to the official statement released on Sunday. The task force was acting on crucial intelligence input from the Gajraj Corps' Military Intelligence, underscoring the collaborative efforts in securing the region against cyber threats.
During the raid, authorities seized a host of items, including a laptop, mobile devices, micro ATM machines, and identification cards, which are believed to be used in the illegal activities. To date, 11 individuals have been arrested under 'Operation Ghost SIM,' highlighting the widespread nature of the racket. Further investigations are underway, and authorities promise regular updates as they continue to probe deeper into the syndicate's operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
