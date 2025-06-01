Left Menu

Operation Ghost SIM: Key Arrest in Cybercrime Network

Assam Police arrested a key figure in an inter-state SIM card racket linked to cybercriminals, including Pakistani nationals. The arrest, part of 'Operation Ghost SIM,' was executed by the Special Task Force in Dhubri. Authorities recovered multiple IDs and digital devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-06-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 23:34 IST
Operation Ghost SIM: Key Arrest in Cybercrime Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, Assam Police have apprehended a prime suspect in an inter-state racket involved in supplying SIM cards to cybercriminals, including those from Pakistan. The operation is part of an ongoing campaign called 'Operation Ghost SIM,' aimed at dismantling the illicit network operating across state lines.

The arrest was executed by the Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday night in Dhubri, according to the official statement released on Sunday. The task force was acting on crucial intelligence input from the Gajraj Corps' Military Intelligence, underscoring the collaborative efforts in securing the region against cyber threats.

During the raid, authorities seized a host of items, including a laptop, mobile devices, micro ATM machines, and identification cards, which are believed to be used in the illegal activities. To date, 11 individuals have been arrested under 'Operation Ghost SIM,' highlighting the widespread nature of the racket. Further investigations are underway, and authorities promise regular updates as they continue to probe deeper into the syndicate's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025