Tragedy at Gaza Aid Site: Deadly Clash Raises Humanitarian Concerns

A humanitarian tragedy unfolded in the Gaza Strip, where at least 31 people were killed and over 170 injured while trying to receive aid. Witnesses claim Israeli forces fired at crowds a kilometer from an aid site, leading to the deadliest incident since the system's inception less than a week ago.

The Israeli military denied firing at civilians and stated that warning shots were aimed at suspects approaching a kilometer from the site. However, the Gaza Health Ministry and humanitarian agencies express concerns over the rising casualties and chaos surrounding the new aid distribution system.

The International Committee of the Red Cross reported that its hospital in Rafah received 179 casualties, marking the highest number of weapon-wounded individuals in a single incident since its establishment. The United Nations condemned the new system, citing its potential for increased displacement and violation of humanitarian principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)