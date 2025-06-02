China Rebukes Trump's Accusations Over Geneva Consensus
China refuted U.S. President Donald Trump's claims of Beijing violating the Geneva talks consensus, labeling them as 'groundless.' The Chinese commerce ministry stated its intent to protect China's legitimate interests following the U.S. allegations of breaking a tariff rollback agreement.
On Monday, China categorically denied U.S. President Donald Trump's claims that Beijing had breached the consensus reached during the Geneva talks. The Chinese commerce ministry dismissed the allegations as 'groundless' and signaled its readiness to take decisive measures to defend its legitimate rights and interests.
The statement was a direct response to President Trump's remarks last Friday, in which he accused China of reneging on a bilateral agreement aimed at rolling back tariffs. The remarks have further strained the relationship between the world's two largest economies.
The ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China illustrate the complexities of international economic negotiations, especially amidst an atmosphere of mutual distrust and competing national interests.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Trump
- Beijing
- tariffs
- Geneva
- commerce
- ministry
- economies
- trade negotiations
- bilateral deal
ALSO READ
From Cables to Commerce: How Fast Internet Reshaped Turkey’s Industrial Networks
Northern Gaza's main hospital is forced to close as Israeli operation escalates, health ministry says, reports AP.
Eazehub Revolutionizes Indian E-commerce with Seamless ONDC Integration
MagicNow Aims for Surge in Quick Commerce Contributions
Power Ministry Harnesses Gas Plants for Summer Demand Surge