China Rebukes Trump's Accusations Over Geneva Consensus

On Monday, China categorically denied U.S. President Donald Trump's claims that Beijing had breached the consensus reached during the Geneva talks. The Chinese commerce ministry dismissed the allegations as 'groundless' and signaled its readiness to take decisive measures to defend its legitimate rights and interests.

The statement was a direct response to President Trump's remarks last Friday, in which he accused China of reneging on a bilateral agreement aimed at rolling back tariffs. The remarks have further strained the relationship between the world's two largest economies.

The ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China illustrate the complexities of international economic negotiations, especially amidst an atmosphere of mutual distrust and competing national interests.