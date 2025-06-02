Terror Strikes Boulder: Flamethrower Attack at Hostage Release Rally

Six people were injured in a terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, when a man used a flamethrower and threw an incendiary device during a rally. The protestors were calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza. The FBI quickly classified it as a 'targeted terror attack.'

The attacker, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, was captured on video while carrying clear liquid bottles and shouting. He was apprehended and is expected to face full legal accountability. The rally was organized by Run for Their Lives, advocating for the freedom of hostages held amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The attack adds to the surge of antisemitic violence in the U.S. and happened near the site of a deadly 2019 shooting in Boulder. Authorities are assessing the motives behind this act, with the Justice Department condemning it as part of a series of violent incidents targeting Jewish Americans.