Reintegrating Kashmiri Pandits: A Call for Inclusive Future

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president, advocates for the dignified return and reintegration of Kashmiri Pandits. Meeting with Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, she presents a phased roadmap focused on inclusivity and empathy, urging a collective approach beyond politics to ensure a peaceful and sustainable return of the displaced community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:48 IST
On Monday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti called for the dignified return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, emphasizing that their reintegration represents more than a symbolic gesture, but an opportunity for a shared, inclusive future for Jammu and Kashmir.

In a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan, Mufti presented an 'inclusive and phased roadmap' to achieve 'meaningful progress.' Copies of the proposal were also submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Mufti asserted that the issue transcends politics, touching the core of collective conscience. She urged for a dialogue-driven process with representatives from the community, civil society, and administrative bodies, emphasizing empathy and mutual trust to ensure no community feels alienated.

