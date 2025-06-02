Protest in Sindh: Hindu Community Defends Sacred Land

The Hindu community in Sindh, Pakistan, staged a protest to object to the illegal land occupation surrounding a historic temple in Hyderabad. The demonstration took place on Sunday in Tando Jam town, around 185 kilometers from Karachi.

Seetal Meghwar, a leader within the Hindu community, claimed that unauthorized construction has begun on the Shiv Temple Shivala's land in Musa Khatian. Women, children, and members of the Pakistan Dalit Ittehad (PDI) joined the protest, emphasizing the temple's sacred status.

The protesters demanded swift action against the Kashkheli builders who have blocked access to the temple, hindering religious practices. Despite complaints to local authorities, no legal action has occurred due to the builders' political influence, according to PDI's Shiva Kaachi. Promises to escalate protests and legal action were made if the situation remains unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)