Protest in Sindh: Hindu Community Defends Sacred Land

Hindu community members in Sindh, Pakistan, protested against the illegal occupation of land belonging to a historical temple in Hyderabad. Despite raising complaints, no action has been taken due to the political influence of the encroachers. The community plans to escalate their protest if justice is not served.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:50 IST
Protest in Sindh: Hindu Community Defends Sacred Land
The Hindu community in Sindh, Pakistan, staged a protest to object to the illegal land occupation surrounding a historic temple in Hyderabad. The demonstration took place on Sunday in Tando Jam town, around 185 kilometers from Karachi.

Seetal Meghwar, a leader within the Hindu community, claimed that unauthorized construction has begun on the Shiv Temple Shivala's land in Musa Khatian. Women, children, and members of the Pakistan Dalit Ittehad (PDI) joined the protest, emphasizing the temple's sacred status.

The protesters demanded swift action against the Kashkheli builders who have blocked access to the temple, hindering religious practices. Despite complaints to local authorities, no legal action has occurred due to the builders' political influence, according to PDI's Shiva Kaachi. Promises to escalate protests and legal action were made if the situation remains unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

