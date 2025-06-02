Governor Bose's Mission for a Violence-Free Bengal

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has dismissed rumors about his potential removal, reaffirming his commitment to restoring the state's reputation and ending violence. Bose, who has recently resumed his duties following a hospitalization due to a cardiac condition, is set to visit rural areas, including violence-affected regions such as Murshidabad and Malda, to promote community harmony.

Despite concerns about his health, Bose is determined to work towards a violence-free Bengal, drawing attention to past disturbances linked to political maneuvering. He further emphasized the importance of next year's assembly elections being free and fair, underscoring the governor's duty to uphold the Constitution.

Addressing legislative concerns, Bose noted that no bills are pending at the Raj Bhavan apart from those directed to the President. He also expressed hope for a resolution concerning agitating teachers impacted by a Supreme Court ruling, stressing the democratic significance of facilitating justice.