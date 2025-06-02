Maharashtra ATS Raids: Unraveling a Terror Network
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad detained 12 individuals in Thane district after conducting raids linked to a terrorism-related case involving former SIMI members. The operation, supported by Thane rural police, targeted various locations, including those tied to known offenders with historic links to bombings and ISIS activities.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad launched a crackdown in the Thane district, arresting 12 individuals in connection with a terrorism-related case. The operation, which started early Monday morning, involved thorough searches of properties linked to former members of the banned outfit, SIMI.
With the assistance of the Thane rural police, the ATS conducted raids at Padgha and Borivali villages. The team inspected over two dozen homes, notably those of Saquib Nachan and Abdul Latif Kaskar, escalating security tensions in the region.
This move follows previous action by the National Investigation Agency as part of a counter-terrorism sweep against ISIS-linked suspects, highlighting ongoing efforts to dismantle potential threats in Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- ATS
- SIMI
- Terrorism
- Raids
- Thane
- ISIS
- Detention
- Investigation
- Security
ALSO READ
China's LandSpace Rocket Advances with Methane Power
How the ECB Averted a Liquidity Crisis in Europe’s Short-Term Corporate Debt Market
Jammu & Kashmir Police Intensify Raids to Disrupt Terror Networks
Plummeting Support for Japan's Shigeru Ishiba Amid Rice Price Crisis
Intensifying Crisis: Ceasefire Talks Stall Amidst Escalating Gaza Conflict