Maharashtra ATS Raids: Unraveling a Terror Network

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad detained 12 individuals in Thane district after conducting raids linked to a terrorism-related case involving former SIMI members. The operation, supported by Thane rural police, targeted various locations, including those tied to known offenders with historic links to bombings and ISIS activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 16:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad launched a crackdown in the Thane district, arresting 12 individuals in connection with a terrorism-related case. The operation, which started early Monday morning, involved thorough searches of properties linked to former members of the banned outfit, SIMI.

With the assistance of the Thane rural police, the ATS conducted raids at Padgha and Borivali villages. The team inspected over two dozen homes, notably those of Saquib Nachan and Abdul Latif Kaskar, escalating security tensions in the region.

This move follows previous action by the National Investigation Agency as part of a counter-terrorism sweep against ISIS-linked suspects, highlighting ongoing efforts to dismantle potential threats in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

