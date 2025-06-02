Maharashtra ATS Raids: Unraveling a Terror Network

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad launched a crackdown in the Thane district, arresting 12 individuals in connection with a terrorism-related case. The operation, which started early Monday morning, involved thorough searches of properties linked to former members of the banned outfit, SIMI.

With the assistance of the Thane rural police, the ATS conducted raids at Padgha and Borivali villages. The team inspected over two dozen homes, notably those of Saquib Nachan and Abdul Latif Kaskar, escalating security tensions in the region.

This move follows previous action by the National Investigation Agency as part of a counter-terrorism sweep against ISIS-linked suspects, highlighting ongoing efforts to dismantle potential threats in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)