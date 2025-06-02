Body of missing boy found in sewer line in Bareilly
The body of an eight-year-old boy missing for three days was found in an open sewer line just a few steps from his home in Sanjaynagar area, police said on Monday.Virat Yadav went missing around 5 pm on May 30 while playing near his house. Finally, on Monday, police saw an open sewer line.
Virat Yadav went missing around 5 pm on May 30 while playing near his house. When efforts to locate him failed, his father Harimohan filed a missing person's complaint at the Baradari police station.
CCTV footage from the area showed him walking towards Residency Colony nearby. Police and family members scoured the neighbourhood but to no avail. Finally, on Monday, police saw an open sewer line. A machine was deployed to dredge it and Virat's body was found in the sewer line, barely 100 metres from his home.
Local residents alleged that the sewer line had been left uncovered for several days, and authorities failed to take any preventive measures. They said the tragedy could have been averted had proper safety arrangements been made in time.
