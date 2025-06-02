Kyiv: All key issues at Ukraine-Russia talks could be resolved at leadership level
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-06-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 19:36 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine believes that all key issues at talks with Russia can only be resolved at the level of leaders and proposes holding a meeting by the end of June to make progress, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said on Monday.
Umerov headed the Ukrainian delegation at a second round of talks in Istanbul that ended barely an hour after they began on Monday, Turkish officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Drone Attacks Intensify
Tragedy in Kyiv: Russian Drone Strikes Shatter Peace Talks
Russia's Largest Drone Strike Hits Ukraine Amidst Peace Negotiations
Russia launches biggest drone attack on Ukraine since start of war, killing at least one person, reports AP.
Russia's Ballistic Missile Move: A Show of Power or Intimidation?