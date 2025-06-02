Kyiv: All key issues at Ukraine-Russia talks could be resolved at leadership level

Ukraine believes that all key issues at talks with Russia can only be resolved at the level of leaders and proposes holding a meeting by the end of June to make progress, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said on Monday.

Umerov headed the Ukrainian delegation at a second round of talks in Istanbul that ended barely an hour after they began on Monday, Turkish officials said.

