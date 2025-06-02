Left Menu

Sanjeev Verma appointed Chief Electoral Officer of J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-06-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 20:44 IST
Sanjeev Verma appointed Chief Electoral Officer of J&K
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday appointed 2001-batch IAS officer Sanjeev Verma as the new chief electoral officer in the Union Territory, an official order said.

Verma replaces Pandurang K Pole, who was recently transferred to Delhi by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the order said.

Verma, who had earlier held key posts including the divisional commissioner, Jammu, and the commissioner secretary, General Administration department (GAD), shall also be the commissioner secretary to the government election department, it said.

"In pursuance of notification issued by the Election Commission of India (on May 29), Sanjeev Verma is appointed as Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir by the order of the Lt Governor," said Commissioner Secretary, GAD, M Raju.

Verma was currently serving as the commissioner secretary in Social Welfare Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025