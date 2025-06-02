Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm NATION DEL49 PM-LD COUNCIL **** PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers' meeting, first after Operation Sindoor New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday, the first after India's punitive military action against Pakistan under Operation Sindoor launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. **** DEL55 PM-G7-SKIP **** PM Modi unlikely to attend upcoming G7 summit in Canada New Delhi: For the first time in six years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend the upcoming G7 summit to be held in Canada's Alberta province, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. **** CAL10 SK-LANDSLIDE-LD DEATHS **** 3 army personnel dead, 6 soldiers missing as landslide hits military camp in Sikkim Gangtok: Three army personnel died and six soldiers went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten in Sikkim, a defence official said on Monday. **** CAL20 SK-TOURISTS-LD EVACUATION **** 1,678 tourists evacuated from Sikkim's Lachung, Chungthang, over 100 still stranded in Lachen: DGP Gangtok: Altogether 1,678 tourists, stuck in north Sikkim's Lachung and Chungthang towns following rain-triggered landslides there, were evacuated on Monday, and more than 100 others are still stranded in Lachen, DGP Akshay Sachdeva said. **** DEL47 BSF-CONGO **** 160-member BSF team sent to Congo for UN peacekeeping duties New Delhi: A 160-member Border Security Force (BSF) contingent, comprising 25 women personnel, was on Monday flagged off for deployment with the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo, an African nation ravaged by armed conflict and mass displacement. **** MDS9 KA-LDALL THUG LIFE **** Kamal Haasan moves Karnataka HC for 'Thug Life' release; KFCC says 'no apology, no release', let him go to court Bengaluru: Anticipating disruption in the release of his upcoming movie 'Thug Life', actor and politician Kamal Haasan on Monday approached the Karnataka High Court seeking urgent intervention for the smooth release of the film and adequate security at theatres planning to show it. The movie is scheduled for release on June 5. **** DEL39 DEF-RUSSIA-S-400 **** India to get remaining S-400 missile systems by 2026, says Russia New Delhi: Russia is committed to delivering the remaining units of the S-400 air defence system to India by 2025-2026, the country's Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Roman Babushkin, said on Monday, highlighting that the system performed ''very efficiently'' during the recent India-Pakistan tensions. **** DEL21 CONG-LD FLOODS **** Congress asks Centre to provide funds for northeastern states grappling with floods New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday attacked the Modi government over the flood situation in the northeastern states, and hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the floodgates of his PM CARES Fund, where he claimed crores lie without any audit. **** DEL23 JEE-LD ADVANCED RESULTS **** JEE-Advanced results: Delhi zone's Rajit Gupta tops IIT entrance, Devdutta Majhi is female topper New Delhi: Delhi zone's Rajit Gupta bagged the top rank in IIT entrance JEE advanced, results of which were announced on Monday. **** BUSINESS DEL54 PM-LD IATA **** PM Modi invites global companies to invest in India's fast-growing aviation sector New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited global companies to invest in the country's fast-growing aviation sector, citing a streamlined regulatory framework, ease of compliance, and a simplified tax structure. **** LEGAL LGD11 SC-WOMAN-DETENTION **** SC agrees to hear plea over woman's 'illegal' detention in Assam New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a man's plea over his mother's purported illegal detention by Assam Police amid widespread allegations of deportations to Bangladesh. **** LGD6 SC-JOURNALISTS-MP **** SC to hear scribes' plea over assault by MP police for reporting on sand mafia New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea filed by two journalists who were allegedly assaulted by police in Madhya Pradesh for reporting on the local sand mafia. **** LGD3 SC-DDA-DEMOLITION **** SC to hear in July plea concerning proposed demolition of illegal structures in Okhla village New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear in July a plea against the proposed demolition of certain alleged unauthorised structures at Okhla village in the national capital. **** LGD2 SC-DEPORTATION-ASSAM **** SC refuses to entertain plea over deportation drive in Assam, asks petitioner to approach HC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea which alleged that the Assam government has reportedly launched a ''sweeping'' drive to detain and deport persons suspected to be foreigners without nationality verification or exhaustion of legal remedies. **** FOREIGN FGN66 INDOPAK-LDALL DELEGATIONS **** All-party Indian delegations say terrorism must be eradicated in the interests of all humanity London/Cairo/Kuala Lumpur: All-party parliamentary delegations on Monday met with the leaders of several countries and highlighted India's resolve to combat terrorism, which they stressed must be eradicated in the interests of all humanity. ****

