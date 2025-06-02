Left Menu

PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 02-06-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 21:51 IST
UP: Differently-abled man beaten to death after he objects to illegal soil excavation
A 25-year-old differently-abled man was beaten to death with iron rods in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Monday after he allegedly objected to illegal soil excavation from his field, police said.

The incident took place in Mayapurwa village in the Talgram area, when two men -- Aman and Pawan -- allegedly began removing soil from the field belonging to Umesh Chandra, they said.

When Umesh confronted them and objected, he was attacked with iron rods and left seriously injured, the police added.

His family members rushed him to the district hospital, where he was declared brought dead, a police officer said.

Umesh, who earned his livelihood by playing a musical instrument at religious events, suffered multiple serious injuries, the officer said. An FIR has been registered against the accused based on a complaint by the family.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said that a case of murder has been lodged and efforts are underway to arrest the two accused.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said that raids are being conducted to trace them.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Congress slammed the state government on social media over the incident alleging that crimes like murder and rape have become hallmarks of the Uttar Pradesh administration.

