Enhance surveillance, deploy anti-sabotage teams: JK DGP to security forces ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra next month, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat on Monday directed security forces to bolster measures to mitigate potential risks by deploying anti-sabotage teams along the pilgrimage routes.

The director general of police (DGP) also asked them to utilise advanced technologies to enhance surveillance and threat detection capabilities.

The DGP chaired a joint meeting with officers of police and Central Armed Police Forces at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, here to review the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra, Eid-Ul-Adha and other upcoming events, a police spokesperson said.

At the onset of the meeting, the participating officers briefed the police chief about the proposed security arrangements for the conduct of the yatra and Eid-Ul-Adha, emphasising the significance of effective coordination among various forces, the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, the DGP issued directions for implementing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and emphasised the importance of proactive measures in mitigating risks and ensuring the safety and security of participants.

He also directed the field officers to intensify efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and ensure robust security arrangements for the upcoming events.

The spokesperson said the police chief instructed the officers to mitigate potential risks by deploying anti-sabotage teams along the routes of the Amarnath Yatra.

He also directed the officers to enhance surveillance and threat detection capabilities by utilising advanced technologies and real-time monitoring.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to ensure the highest level of preparedness and coordination for the smooth and successful conduct of all the events, the spokesperson said.

