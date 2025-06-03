Nilambur bypoll: LDF's M Swaraj declares assets worth Rs 63 lakh in affidavit

The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF candidate for Nilambur bypoll, M Swaraj, has declared assets worth over Rs 63 lakh and liabilities of around Rs 9 lakh, in the affidavit he filed with his nomination papers on Monday.

According to Swaraj's affidavit, his total assets include immovable property worth around Rs 62.5 lakh.

He has also disclosed that his wife has assets, both movable and immovable, worth around Rs 94 lakh which includes 200 grams of gold.

While he has liabilities of around Rs 9 lakh as loans, his wife has a debt of Rs 25.46 lakh, the affidavit said.

His wife declared an income of Rs 10.52 lakh in the 2024-25 financial year, but Swaraj has not given his income details of the last five years in the affidavit.

In 2021, Swaraj had declared assets worth Rs 71.88 lakh. The CPI(M) leader, a 2004 law graduate who completed his MA Sociology from Annamalai University in 2007 and MA Malayalam from Calicut University in 2024, is facing a criminal case in connection with a march held towards the residence of then state education minister in 2014.

Charges were framed against him in the case in January 2023 and he was convicted and sentenced to one year simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 in December 2023, according to his affidavit.

Swaraj has filed an appeal against the verdict and it is scheduled to be heard on June 5 by a Thiruvananthapuram Additional District Sessions Court, the affidavit said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)