UPDATE 1-UN convoy attacked on the way to Sudan's al-Fashir, UNICEF says

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:21 IST
A U.N. convoy delivering food into Sudan's al-Fashir in North Darfur came under attack overnight, a spokesperson for the U.N. children's agency told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that initial reports indicated "multiple casualties".

"We have received information about a convoy with WFP and UNICEF trucks being attacked last night while positioned in Al Koma, North Darfur, waiting for approval to proceed to al-Fashir," UNICEF spokesperson Eva Hinds said in response to questions. She did not say who was responsible or elaborate on the reported casualties.

Aid has frequently come under the crossfire in the two-year-old war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which has left more than half the population facing crisis levels of hunger. In a statement, the RSF's aid commission blamed an airstrike by the army, as did local activists. The army did not respond to a request for comment.

Al Koma is controlled by the RSF, and earlier this week saw a drone strike that claimed several civilian lives, according to local activists. Famine conditions have previously been reported in al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur. The fighting and barriers to the delivery of aid put in place by both sides have cut off supplies.

The attack is the latest of several assaults on aid in recent days. It follows the repeated shelling of U.N. World Food Programme premises in al-Fashir by the RSF and an attack on El Obeid hospital in North Kordofan that killed several medics late last month.

