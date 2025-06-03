Left Menu

Manhunt Ends in Capture: Abduction and Murder Suspect Nabbed

A 35-year-old man named Rajpal, implicated in the kidnapping and murder of a differently-abled woman was apprehended following an encounter with police in Kalindi Kunj. Rajpal, connected to the crime in Madanpur Khadar, was tracked down and caught after shooting at officers. Evidence and past relationship issues came to light during the investigation.

Updated: 03-06-2025 18:19 IST
  • India

A 35-year-old man, Rajpal, wanted for the abduction and murder of a differently-abled woman, was detained after an encounter in Kalindi Kunj, according to police reports on Tuesday.

Rajpal, employed at a hotel in Paharganj and originally from Etah, Uttar Pradesh, was captured near Pusta Road based on police intelligence. Early on Sunday, Rajpal allegedly kidnapped and murdered a woman from Madanpur Khadar, discarding her body in an isolated area. Her disappearance, reported at 1:02 am, triggered a rapid police response initiated by a local's PCR call.

Following a thorough search, her remains were located in an abandoned shanty nearby, leading to Rajpal's identification as a suspect. On confronting him, the police reported that Rajpal fired his weapon, resulting in a retaliatory response that wounded him in the leg. Subsequent investigations unearthed crucial evidence, including CCTV footage and a firearm linked to the crime. Investigations continue to ascertain Rajpal's motives, with his troubled past relationships being a point of interest.

