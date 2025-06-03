Manhunt Ends in Capture: Abduction and Murder Suspect Nabbed

A 35-year-old man, Rajpal, wanted for the abduction and murder of a differently-abled woman, was detained after an encounter in Kalindi Kunj, according to police reports on Tuesday.

Rajpal, employed at a hotel in Paharganj and originally from Etah, Uttar Pradesh, was captured near Pusta Road based on police intelligence. Early on Sunday, Rajpal allegedly kidnapped and murdered a woman from Madanpur Khadar, discarding her body in an isolated area. Her disappearance, reported at 1:02 am, triggered a rapid police response initiated by a local's PCR call.

Following a thorough search, her remains were located in an abandoned shanty nearby, leading to Rajpal's identification as a suspect. On confronting him, the police reported that Rajpal fired his weapon, resulting in a retaliatory response that wounded him in the leg. Subsequent investigations unearthed crucial evidence, including CCTV footage and a firearm linked to the crime. Investigations continue to ascertain Rajpal's motives, with his troubled past relationships being a point of interest.

